Instead of Supporting the #BlueWave, Kamala Harris Bought Nearly 400 Facebook Ads to Celebrate Her Birthday

Instead of helping her fellow Democratic senators facing midterm battles, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made sure that people knew her birthday was “coming up.”

The senator’s political fund, “Kamala Harris for Senate,” made 396 advertisement purchases from Facebook attempting to gather as many birthday wishes (and email addresses) as possible for the senator.

Using several different taglines, including one from “Team Kamala” and one from her husband, Doug, the ads asked people to sign up to wish the senator a happy birthday while she campaigned for other Democrats “across the country.”

Although these ads were just for birthday wishes and not a presidential bid, they did run nationwide, including in important swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Florida.– READ MORE