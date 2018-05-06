Scarborough: Giuliani has assumed ‘the role of henchman for President Trump’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough attacked former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday, accusing Giuliani of becoming a “henchman” for President Trump by joining the president’s legal team.

In the piece, the “Morning Joe” host praises the former Republican mayor’s efforts to clean up New York City during his time in office there, before lamenting Giuliani’s current status as Trump’s newest lawyer on his defense team as he battles Robert Mueller‘s special counsel investigation.

“This week, that same man became the latest public figure to assume the role of henchman for President Trump, stooping so low as to slander the very law-enforcement institutions that made New York’s remarkable renaissance possible,” Scarborough writes.

“Why America’s Mayor would now allow himself to become Trump’s chump is beyond me,” the MSNBC host continues. “With many West Wing insiders openly questioning whether the 45th president will even finish his term, such shortsightedness makes no sense, even when viewed in the most cynical of lights.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1