House Chaplain Pat Conroy Rescinds Resignation in Letter to Paul Ryan

In a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) on Thursday, House Chaplain Father Pat Conroy officially rescinded his earlier resignation.

“At this time, and upon advice of counsel, I hereby retract and rescind said resignation for the reasons that follow,” Conroy writes to Ryan.

Conroy alleges that Ryan Chief of Staff Jonathan Burks informed him of the Speaker’s request for Conroy’s resignation:

While you never spoke with me in person, nor did you send me any correspondence, on Friday, April 13th, 2018, your Chief of Staff, Jonathan Burks, came to me and informed me that you were asking for my letter of resignation. I inquired as to whether or not it was “for cause,” and Mr. Burks mentioned dismissively something like “maybe it’s time that we had a Chaplain that wasn’t a Catholic.” He also mentioned my November prayer and an interview with the National Journal Daily.

In a statement, Burks said he strongly disagrees with Conroy’s recollection of their conversation. – READ MORE

