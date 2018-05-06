THEY TOOK OUR JOBS: Five Robots Replace Seven Workers At Swiss Bank

Five robots replaced seven workers at a Swiss bank when the robots were shown to be more efficient.

According to the Daily Mail, “The robots were able to do the same work as a human employee but could work 24/7 without a break, making them overall more effective. The pilot project at St. Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) went so well the bank has decided to take on more robots at the end of this month.”

In the test run, SGKB acquired the private banking business of W.M Warburg Bank AG. Since both had differing IT systems, the robots were used to successfully implement the W.M. Warburg customer data into the SGKB IT system.

“This happened the same way as if it was done manually by an employee: the robot took the data from a field of the Excel file and transferred it to the corresponding field in the system of the bank,” said Adrian Kunz, General Secretariat of SGKB. – READ MORE

