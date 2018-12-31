Scaramucci: Trump Is Offering ‘Common Sense’ Strategies Heading Into 2019

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Sunday that President Trump’s strategies heading into 2019 are very beneficial to Americans.

Scaramucci said that Trump’s ideals on the economy, taxes and regulation are “common sense and very commercial.”

“[Democrats have] tried to make [Trump] come across as very bellicose,” he said. “But in fact, what he’s basically doing is just offering up common sense.”

He added on “Fox & Friends” that he’s surprised at the relaxed tenor of Democrats on the border wall.

“The impact and the benefit to the economy is very big,” he said. “I’m surprised that the Democrats are this lax on the wall.”

He said that a border wall is not only a great way to protect Americans, but to also help working-class families “have a rising living standard.” – READ MORE