Warren changes Twitter account name amid 2020 speculation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropped the prefix for the state she represents in the handle for her official Twitter account over the weekend, fueling speculation that she may announce a run for president in 2020.

Warren changed her official campaign account name from “@elizabethforma” to “@ewarren.”

The name change was initially recorded by Changes of Congress, a bot that tracks when congressional Twitter accounts are renamed.

Renamed: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) campaign account

"elizabethforma"=>"ewarren" — Changes of Congress (@CongressChanges) December 30, 2018

The Hill has reached out to Warren’s office for comment on the decision.

Warren has been viewed for some time as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. She said earlier in the year that after the midterm elections she would take a “hard look at running for president.” – READ MORE