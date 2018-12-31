‘I’d Be Curious to Know What Changed’: Scalise Calls Out Schumer for Illegal Immigration Flip-Flop (VIDEO)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) laid into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday for his unwillingness to approve additional funding for border security despite his past calls for stronger borders.
During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Scalise called out Schumer for changing his position and called on Senate Democrats to support the increased spending bill or come up with a better way to stop illegal border crossings.
On #govermentshutdown, @SteveScalise tells @SandraSmithFox: If @chuckschumer has "a better way to keep this country safe, I think it’s incumbent upon him to show the American people what that plan is." pic.twitter.com/8edVKMjNOb
— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 30, 2018
“If the Senate’s got a different way and a better way to approach border security, they ought to put that plan on the table. Chuck Schumer was for this in 2006. I’d be curious to know what changed. Is it just that Donald Trump’s now the one requesting it? But if he’s got a better way to keep this country safe, I think it’s incumbent upon him to show the American people what that plan is.”
Although Trump has remained in Washington, D.C. to continue negotiations for the wall, he hasn’t had much Democratic company. The shutdown will likely last into the new year and the new Congress, giving House Democrats some leverage. – READ MORE