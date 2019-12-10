Scaramucci Predicts ‘Trump Fatigue’ Could Help Bloomberg Win in 2020

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci believes former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) could defeat President Donald Trump in the general election if he clinched the nomination.

Speaking to CNBC’s Dan Murphy at the SALT leadership conference in Abu Dhabi, Scaramucci said he believes Bloomberg’s more moderate stance could appeal to independent supporters of Trump.

“Those 15% to 18% of the people, I think they are exhausted. I think they have a level of Trump fatigue.”

He added that Bloomberg is a “very sound guy and a very good business manager, and he’s been a very capable politician,” adding that he believes Bloomberg would have a good chance against Trump, “ I think he’ll give him a big run. I think he’ll beat him.” – READ MORE