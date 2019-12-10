WaPo Columnist Says Melania Trump Is Sending ‘Coded Messages’ With Her Fashion

There must be something about the Christmas season that brings the Melania Trump haters out in force. Between the attacks on her White House decor and her fashion choices, the first lady just never seems to escape them.

After a Washington Post fashion critic trashed Melania for wearing a white coat in the video debuting this year’s Christmas decorations, another columnist with the newspaper argued that the first lady may be seeing “coded messages” through her fashion choices.

In an article published on Thursday, writer Monica Hesse wondered aloud if Melania has attempted to make her fashion “mean something.” She based her argument on an upcoming biography from CNN’s Kate Bennett, titled “Free, Melania.”

“Is Melania Trump sending coded messages, or are we just talking to ourselves?” the story’s headline reads before segueing into gross speculation about Melania’s choice of outfits.