FBI Committed ‘Significant Errors’ Wiretapping Trump Campaign Aide, IG Says

A watchdog report ripped the FBI’s handling of a request for court-ordered surveillance of a Trump campaign aide, identifying numerous inaccuracies and omissions in the department’s application for a FISA warrant.

The Justice Department’s inspector general report, published Monday, found no evidence of political bias in the origins of the investigation into the Trump campaign, but laid out “17 significant errors or omissions” in the application to monitor Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and, in particular, its decision to seek a FISA warrant allowing government officials to listen in on the phone conversations of a senior campaign official, has been a flashpoint in partisan battles from the outset of the Trump administration. Republicans have long claimed that the FBI illicitly spied on Page as part of a government-wide effort to undercut Trump’s candidacy, while Democrats claimed ample evidence existed of coordination between Trump’s aides and the Russians.

The report is unlikely to put those battles to rest. Indeed, Attorney General William Barr said Monday he disagrees with some of the report's principal conclusions. "The inspector general's report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken," he said in a statement.