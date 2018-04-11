Saudi Arabia intercepts a missile aimed at its capital

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a missile that is heading towards the country’s capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday. Interception has been possible using the Patriot missile defense system, Col. Turki Al-Malki, a spokesman for the Arab Coalition, told CNN.

Two sources based in Riyadh tell CNN’s diplomatic editor, Nic Robertson, that explosions or “strong explosions” were heard in Riyadh on Wednesday. The explosions heard could include the launching of the intercepting missile and the actual interception.

This story is developing

