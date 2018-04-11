Security World
Saudi Arabia intercepts a missile aimed at its capital
Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a missile that is heading towards the country’s capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday. Interception has been possible using the Patriot missile defense system, Col. Turki Al-Malki, a spokesman for the Arab Coalition, told CNN.
Two sources based in Riyadh tell CNN’s diplomatic editor, Nic Robertson, that explosions or “strong explosions” were heard in Riyadh on Wednesday. The explosions heard could include the launching of the intercepting missile and the actual interception.
This story is developing
Arabia Saudita dice haber interceptado un misil que se dirigía hacia la capital del país, Riad, este miércoles, utilizando el sistema de defensa antimisiles Patriot, según el coronel Turki Al-Malki…
CNN