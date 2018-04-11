True Pundit

Fox Business' Lou Dobbs Trashes Mueller: 'I Would Fire the SOB in Three Seconds' (VIDEO)

On Fox Business Network tonight, Lou Dobbs and Gregg Jarrett went on a tear against special counsel Robert Mueller minutes after President Trump did the same.

He denounced the “witch hunt” and even said it’s an “attack on our country” in remarks responding to the FBI raid on his lawyer Michael Cohen‘s office.

Dobbs –– one of the most pro-Trump voices on both Fox and Fox Business –– said, “We’re witnessing an orchestrated assault on the President of the United States.” – READ MORE

On Fox Business Network tonight, Lou Dobbs and Gregg Jarrett went on a tear against special counsel Robert Mueller minutes after President Trump did the same.

