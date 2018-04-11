Politics Security
Mueller wants subpoenas for 35 witnesses in Manafort trial
Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday requested 35 sets of subpoenas from a judge for witnesses to appear at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Bloomberg News reported that Mueller sought the subpoenas from a judge in Alexandria, Va., where Manafort’s trial is set to get underway on July 10.
Mueller asked for blank subpoenas, with the names to be filled in later, Bloomberg reported.
