Mueller wants subpoenas for 35 witnesses in Manafort trial

Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday requested 35 sets of subpoenas from a judge for witnesses to appear at the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Bloomberg News reported that Mueller sought the subpoenas from a judge in Alexandria, Va., where Manafort’s trial is set to get underway on July 10.

Mueller asked for blank subpoenas, with the names to be filled in later, Bloomberg reported.

