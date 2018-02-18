Sarah Sanders Torches The Washington Post For Criticizing Trump’s Visit To Injured Children

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders savaged the Washington Post for criticizing President Trump’s visit with Florida shooting victims.

The Washington Post wrote a critical piece about the visit titled “In brief Florida Stop, Trump focuses on praising first responders.” The piece takes aim at Trump for praising and congratulating the hospital staff and first responders instead of grieving with families of pushing for gun law reform:

President Trump, as he often does while responding to natural disasters, mass shootings or unfolding crises, spent much of his time congratulating the responders instead of memorializing the victims of Wednesday’s school shooting during a visit here Friday.

Trump, in two quick stops at a hospital and sheriff’s office near the school where 17 were killed and scores were injured, praised the doctors, police officers, fire officials and others who responded quickly to the mass shooting in Parkland, casting their response as heroic and record-setting.

Sarah Sanders hit back hard against the narrative, saying – READ MORE

