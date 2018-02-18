True Pundit

ROTC Student: Football Coach Could’ve Stopped Shooter If He Had A Gun (VIDEO)

A ROTC student who survived the Parkland, FL shooting said the hero football coach who shielded students could have stopped the shooter if he had a firearm.

Colton Haab, a 17-year-old student at Stoneman Douglas High School, was a hero in his own right during Wednesday’s shooting. Haab, a junior ROTC member, told Fox News that he shielded his classmates with bulletproof kevlar mats as the shooter swept the halls.

“We lined [the students] up into the wall and along the back of the wall…and from there I was standing with my first sergeant and I said, ‘these are kevlar, these are bulletproof material,’” Haab recalled. “We started moving the kevlar sheets forward.” – READ MORE

