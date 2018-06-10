Sarah Sanders To CNN Producer: ‘Congratulations! Once Again You Are Wrong’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out a CNN producer for fake news about the G7 Summit on Saturday.

A look at negotiations, from behind the scenes at the #G7Charlevoix Summit. pic.twitter.com/2LdJAgt6fE — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 9, 2018

CNN producer Greg Hughes, apparently unhappy that the photo showed a number of world leaders gathering around President Trump, insisted that the photo was just “clever visual messaging” and claimed without evidence that the event was a “group signing.”

Dear @newsbyhughes @CNN,

Congratulations! Once again you are wrong. There is no “some kind of group signing” taking place. It was all negotiations. We were there. You were not. @Scavino45 tweet is 100% factual. Will you retract your “clever” and completely inaccurate tweet? https://t.co/iWhFfByiLn — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 9, 2018

“Pretty clever visual messaging here from the White House — taking some kind of group signing event and framing it instead to show President Trump seemingly holding court,” Hughes tweeted. – READ MORE

