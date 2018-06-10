Frequent Trump critic touts president: Trump’s rhetoric on free trade at G-7 is ‘tremendous news’

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse (R) issued rare praise for President Trump‘s rhetoric on free trade at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit on Saturday, commending the president’s call for an end to tariffs and subsidies in the G-7 trade zone.

In an emailed statement, the senator called Trump’s proposal “tremendous news” for the U.S. Officials told Reuters the proposal was taken as a “rhetorical” suggestion by assembled world leaders.

“If the President is actually serious about leading the expansion of a G-7 no-tariff, free-trade agreement, that’s tremendous, tremendous news — for the U.S. and for the free nations of the world. I would happily carry his bag to every single meeting of those negotiations,” Sasse said.

Sasse’s latest comments come after Trump told reporters in Canada at the G-7 summit Saturday that the group of nations should consider an end to all tariffs and subsidies and demanded that foreign leaders do more to end trade barriers with the U.S. – READ MORE

