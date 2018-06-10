Stormy Daniels’s lawyer takes jab at Giuliani by asking if anyone can prove he has watched porn

Stormy Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti went after President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Saturday by asking for someone to provide evidence that Giuliani has watched pornography.

“I want to test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars. If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter. “Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy.”

I want to test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars. If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it. Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 9, 2018

Avenatti’s request came in response to comments Giuliani made Wednesday at the “Globes” Capital Market Conference in Israel in which he said he did not respect women who act in pornographic films.

“I respect women — beautiful women and women with value — but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation, I don’t respect,” Giuliani said. “Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name.” – READ MORE

