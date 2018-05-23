Sarah Sanders Nukes The Press Over Reporting On Iran Deal

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders hit back at reports that the administration had no plan after the Iran nuclear deal was terminated.

The Iran deal was one of the worst deals in history and didn’t guarantee the safety of Americans. That’s why @POTUS terminated it. Media said we had no plan. Wrong! @SecPompeo unveiled our new Iran strategy yesterday. @POTUS will ensure Iran has no path to a nuclear weapon. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 22, 2018

Sanders was referring to the plan unveiled Monday by the Secretary of State Pompeo. In a speech to the Heritage Foundation, Pompeo said that the administration would bring Iran to its knees with “unprecedented financial pressure on the leaders of the regime,” and sanctions. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1