McConnell tells senators he might scrap August recess

Republican senators say Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is seriously considering canceling part or all of the August recess as leadership plays catch up on confirming President Trump‘s nominees and funding the government.

McConnell has been tightlipped about his thinking, only saying he would make an announcement soon.

But in multiple closed-door meetings, GOP senators say McConnell has told them that he is weighing canceling at least part of the four-week summer break, a move that could help the GOP in the midterm elections by forcing Democratic senators up for reelection to stay in Washington.

Democrats are defending more than two dozen seats, while the GOP is only defending nine.

“They’re sending out a signal, a strong one, that we’ll be here in August,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, who supports the idea. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1