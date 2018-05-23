Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Attacks Reporter After Judge Orders His Firm to Pay $10 Million

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge on Tuesday ordered the law firm of Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, to pay $10 million after failing to pay a former colleague $2 million that he was owed.

Judge Catherine Bauer ruled against the Eagan Avenatti law firm after Avenatti broke a promise to pay lawyer Jason Frank $2 million, the Los Angeles Times reports. Avenatti, whose public profile has risen since taking Stormy Daniels’ case against President Donald Trump, had pledged to pay Frank $2 million, but the deadline passed without him or his firm giving Frank the money.

“At this point, that’s what’s appropriate,” Bauer said at a hearing.

In addition, Avenatti’s firm has defaulted on back taxes that it must pay from another bankruptcy hearing, something the Justice Department revealed at Tuesday’s hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Najah Shariff said the federal government will file a motion demanding the back taxes be paid.

Nonsense. Completely different law firm – no ties to Daniels case. Irrelevant. Over blown. Sensational reporting at its finest. Check the facts next time please and report accurately. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 22, 2018

Finnegan had not said the bankruptcy or back taxes had anything to do with Daniels, who is suing Trump. This is far from the first time Avenatti has attacked reporters for unfavorable coverage, as he has targeted writers at the Daily Caller and the Hollywood Reporter over unfavorable coverage. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1