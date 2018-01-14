Sarah Sanders Just Caught WaPo Praising the ‘Booming’ Trump Economy

In mid-December, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered her nominations for the stories she felt were the most underreported in 2017 — one of which was what she referred to as the “booming Trump economy”:

Which is the more underreported story of @POTUS Year One?

-Defeat of ISIS

-Booming Trump economy — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 17, 2017

Not even one month later, Sanders tweeted about the “booming Trump economy” again — this time with a rare hat tip to The Washington Post:

"The United States suddenly finds itself at a place where almost everyone who wants a job can find one…raising the prospect of higher wages." -Washington Post on the booming @realDonaldTrump economy — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 13, 2018

The article she cited was not necessarily pro-Trump — its headline reads “’This is super tight’: Companies struggle to find, retain workers in a hot economy” — but it accidentally makes the point that President Donald Trump’s policies have brought an economy that is favorable to workers – READ MORE

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing. The majority of the questions were about the new tax bill and Walmart’s recent announcement it will raise its minimum wage and hand out bonuses.

But there was one moment that stood out.

CNN’s Jim Acosta went back to President Donald Trump and the criticism of his tweets. Acosta explained that many people have connected the dots between Trump watching “Fox & Friends” and the timing of his tweets around the topics it discusses.

“There are folks out there that said there is a cause and effect, that he watches something on ‘Fox & friends’ and then he tweets about it. Is that what happened this morning; does that go on?” he asked. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing, and most of the questions were directed toward an event that happened just prior.

President Donald Trump invited the press into a bipartisan meeting at the White House between nearly two dozen members of Congress to discuss a solution to immigration.

The meeting was made public to the press for nearly 45 minutes, which is something we’ve never seen before. They discussed the border wall being a requirement in order to make a deal on extending legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

CNN’s Jim Acosta then asked about this deal in the press briefing. He asked if the “wall has to be part of a deal in order for these Dreamers to have protection,” and Sanders confirmed that border security “has to be part of the process.” – READ MORE