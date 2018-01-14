Dennis Rodman Arrested for DUI

Dennis Rodman has been arrested for DUI … TMZ has learned.

Rodman was driving in Newport Beach Saturday at around 11 PM when cops pulled him over for a traffic violation. Cops administered a field sobriety test, which he flunked. He was handcuffed, put in a patrol car and taken to the police station.

We’re told Rodman was cooperative and submitted to a breathalyzer test, and he blew over the .08 legal limit. – READ MORE

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman wants President Trump to give him a diplomatic assignment to North Korea, and promised he could make progress with dictator Kim Jong Un if given a chance.

“I’ve been trying to tell Donald since day one: ‘Come talk to me, man,'” Rodman told the Guardian. “I’ll tell you what the Marshal wants more than anything … It’s not even that much.’”

“If I can go back over there … you’ll see me talking to him, and sitting down and having dinner, a glass of wine, laughing and doing my thing,” he added. “I guess things will settle down a bit and everybody can rest at ease.”

(…)

He wants to organize a basketball game between North Korea and the U.S. territory of Guam, which North Korea recently threatened to attack.