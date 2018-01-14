St. Louis Communist Militia Group Member Threatens President Trump and Lawmakers

A member of a communist militia group operating out of St. Louis regularly threatens violence against law enforcement, Republicans, and even the president of the United States on Twitter.

He has also used the popular social media platform to encourage his followers to dox and harass “government officials” who supported the repeal of net neutrality.

FULL REPORT: St. Louis based militia leader has instructed his followers to doxx and confront key Congressman at their homes. cc: @FBIStLouis https://t.co/19IUji4V3z — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) January 12, 2018

Despite this, Twitter has not suspended the abusive user’s account.

The People’s Revolutionary Defense Coalition is a relatively new coalition of communists and anarchists that describes itself as a “militant leftist organization dedicated to armed self defense.”– READ MORE

Several activists, who claimed to be a part of antifa, stormed an event called the “March for Jesus” on the Saturday before Christmas.

One claimed a flag with a cross on it was “a known white supremacistsymbol” and even said, “Their obsession with their holiday, their obsession with freedom of speech marks that they want to hurt people.”

One member of March for Jesus said over the loudspeaker, “This isn’t a funeral, this is a party for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” – READ MORE