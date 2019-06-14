Sarah Sanders Holds Back Tears Reflecting on Her Time at the White House: ‘The Honor of a Lifetime’ (VIDEO)

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had tears in her eyes as she spoke about her time at the job on Wednesday.

“I’ll try not to get emotional because I know cry can make us look weak sometimes, right?” Sanders said to a room full of people. “This has been an honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime, I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president.”

During her time as press secretary, Sanders faced criticism from journalists for her tough and unwavering approach to the job. However, Sanders said that she enjoyed her experience in the job.