BIG TECH CRACKDOWN: YouTube DELETES Project Veritas Video On Pinterest Censorship

In a chilling move that suggests Big Tech is coordinating to censor conservative voices, YouTube deleted a video produced by Project Veritas exposing alleged censorship of conservative and Christian content by Pinterest. Along with YouTube’s removal of the video, Pinterest put the whistleblower who provided the documents featured in the report on administrative leave and permanently banned pro-life group Live Action, which was listed on its “porn domain block list,” as shown in the video. Twitter also appears to have joined with the other platforms in targeting Project Veritas, hitting founder James O’Keefe for supposedly violating someone’s personal privacy through his journalistic investigation and blocking content involving Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro.

As The Daily Wire reported, Project Veritas released an exposé video on Pinterest featuring testimony from an employee of the company and internal documents he presented to O’Keefe indicating that the popular social media platform was quietly censoring some conservative content and voices. Among those that appear to have been targeted by the platform is Shapiro, who was censored in a “zero tolerance moment,” Live Action, links to which were blocked on the platform, and a video series exposing Planned Parenthood, which was included in a censor list as a “harmful” “conspiracy.”

Since the release of the report, Pinterest has placed the whistleblower, Eric Cochran, on administrative leave and permanently suspended Live Action’s account.

🚨🚨 YouTube has REMOVED our Pinterest Insider story 🚨🚨 The battle is on 🚨🚨 SUPPORT the insider who leaked the documents and got fired HERE: https://t.co/FLBzuLE65R pic.twitter.com/zWLfW2leRQ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2019

But it's not only Pinterest who is cracking down on those involved in the exposé; on Wednesday, YouTube deleted Project Veritas' video report, citing "privacy" violations and informing the organization that it could not show the name of the employee at Pinterest who placed Live Action on the block list or the documentation of that action.