WATCH: Cruz Delivers Forceful Speech Denouncing Anti-Semitism

Texas senator Ted Cruz took to the Senate floor Thursday afternoon to denounce anti-Semitism moments before the Senate unanimously passed his bipartisan resolution condemning all forms of anti-Semitism.

“We’re living in an era where the need for a strong and clear condemnation of anti-Semitism has become acute,” Cruz said.

Cruz then went on to discuss the uptick in anti-Semitic attacks and violence in the United States and abroad, highlighting such horrific incidents as the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh which killed eleven people.

"We have seen the growth on our college campuses of movements to aggressively boycott products made by Jews in Israel," he continued, highlighting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.