Sarah Sanders Flew Half Way Round The World, Held A Surprise Briefing And Still Found Time To Give NBC A Wedgie (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders snuck in a shot at NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander at Monday’s briefing, despite the fact that Alexander wasn’t even in the room.

Sanders flew back into Washington, D.C. Monday afternoon after attending the final few days of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea with Ivanka Trump.

The White House did not have a briefing originally scheduled for Monday, and it was not announced that Sanders would be taking questions until shortly before the briefing. – READ MORE

