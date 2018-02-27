Elizabeth Warren Is Running A Quiet Campaign To Get Native Americans To Like Her

Elizabeth Warren has a decision to make. Either she can admit that she’s not actually Native American, and used anecdotal evidence to support her occupation of a “diversity hire” slot at Harvard Law School, ultimately destroying any claim she might have to being a progressive superstar, or she can double down on her claims and risk being exposed as a fraud.

According to sources close to Warren who spoke to Politico, she’s — shockingly — going with the latter. In fact, Warren is running an entire “shadow campaign” to get Native Americans on her side so she’ll have backup the next time someone calls her ‘Fauxcahontas” (or, in the case of the president who didn’t quite get the joke, “Pocahontas”).

The initiative all started last month when Warren spoke to the National Congress of American Indians. In her speech, Warren made reference to “our” people, and made an attempt, Politico says, to “define her story,” even though her story is just that members of her family have “high cheekbones” — a characteristic attributed largely to racist caricatures of Native Americans, not First Peoples themselves — and that her family once published a cookbook called, of all things, “Pow Wow Chow.”

In addition to her speech, she’s also added her name to a “flurry” of bills “directly related to Native American policy.” – READ MORE

