Boycotts Against NRA Have Backfire Effect, Galvanize Conservatives

The liberal campaign against the NRA has successfully pressured some companies to sever their partnerships with the gun rights group but it’s having another, unintended effect: galvanizing conservatives who feel the NRA has been unfairly attacked.

Liberal activist groups turned the NRA into a scapegoat for the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead and immediately launched a pressure campaign meant to weaken the NRA, which touts itself as the nation’s longest-standing civil rights organization.

Liberals have threatened boycott campaigns against companies like FedEx, for having discount partnerships with NRA members. On that front, the activists have had some success, as several companies including United Airlines and Delta Airlines caved to the pressure and severed their ties with the NRA. Left-wing website ThinkProgress, a project of the George Soros-funded Center for American Progress, has since taken credit for launching that boycott campaign.

Two left-wing gun control groups, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Everytown for Gun Safety, are pressuring Amazon, Apple and Google to ban the NRA’s channel from their streaming platforms. So far, their censorship campaign has been unsuccessful.

As liberals and prominent media figures have stepped up their attacks on the NRA, many on the Right are rushing to the NRA’s defense. Social media was flooded over the weekend with conservatives announcing they had joined the NRA as an act of defiance. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *