Sarah Sanders Demands Action, Calls Out TBS for Bee’s ‘Vile And Vicious’ Attack on Ivanka

Samantha Bee, host of the TBS series “Full Frontal,” has attracted widespread criticism this week for her harsh rebuke of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—,” she said.

The rant sparked calls by some social media critics for her to be fired and her show canceled. Many others, including White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, said her language was beyond the pale.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” she said, criticizing both the network and the political left in addition to the comedian.

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said in an interview with The Wrap.

She went on to assert that Bee’s “disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast,” calling on Time Warner and TBS to “demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Neither the network nor its parent corporation provided an immediate response to the outlet’s request for comment. – READ MORE

