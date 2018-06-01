Entertainment Politics
Trump Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired Over Ivanka Slur
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump asked why TBS has not fired Samantha Bee for the vulgar insult she made about his daughter Ivanka, and said that it was another indication of the media’s “double standard.”
“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” he wrote in a tweet. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”
Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018
Bee had called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” in a segment on immigration. She later apologized. – READ MORE
