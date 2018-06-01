DOJ Inspector General Says Investigation Into FBI Misconduct During the 2016 Presidential Election is Ongoing

Semiannual Report describes ongoing reviews, including: Actions by the DOJ and FBI in advance of the 2016 election

DEA’s opioid enforcement efforts

Gender equity in DOJ law enforcement components

BOP’s counterterrorism efforts Among others.https://t.co/I170cwi3mm — Justice OIG (@JusticeOIG) June 1, 2018

From the report: The OIG continues its important ongoing work, including the following audits, evaluations, inspections, and special reviews:

•Actions by the Department of Justice and the FBI in Advance of the 2016 Election. The review will examine whether DOJ and the FBI followed policies or procedures in connection with, or in actions leading up to or related to, the FBI Director’s public announcement on July 5, 2016, and the Director’s letters to Congress on October 28 and November 6, 2016, and whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations.

The review also will examine allegations that the FBI Deputy Director should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters; that DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs improperly disclosed non-public information and/or should have been recused from participating in certain matters; that other DOJ and FBI employees improperly disclosed nonpublic information; and that decisions regarding the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents on October 30 and November 1, 2016, and the use of a Twitter account to publicize this release, were influenced by improper considerations. The review will not substitute the OIG’s judgment for the judgments made by the FBI or the Department regarding the substantive merits of investigative or prosecutive decisions. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1