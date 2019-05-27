Sarah Sanders: ‘Americans Deserve the Truth’ of How Far Potential DOJ ‘Wrongdoing’ Went in Mueller Probe (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made it clear the American people will eventually know how widespread “wrongdoing” was at the Department of Justice during the investigation into Russian election interference.

WATCH: Has Trump already made a judgment call on the outcome of the Barr investigation? #MTP@presssec Sarah Sanders: “We already know about some wrongdoing. The president's not wrong in that. But he wants to know everything that happened and how far and how wide it went.” pic.twitter.com/bWoVN8J6L9 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 26, 2019

Joining NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Sanders repeatedly pushed back on the suggestion that President Donald Trump may not accept the outcome of Attorney General William Barr’s probe into the origins of the Mueller investigation should he report no wrongdoing was committed.

“We already know that there was an outrageous amount of corruption that took place at the FBI. They leaked information. They lied. They were specifically working, trying to take down the president, trying to hurt the president. We’ll leave the final call up to the attorney general, and he’ll get to the bottom of it, but we think Americans deserve the truth.”

The press secretary continued on to say she’s “not going to get ahead” of what Barr’s conclusion will be, but argued that “we already know there was a high level of corruption that was taking place.” – READ MORE