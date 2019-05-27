New Mexico Democratic governor pulled troops from border ‘charade’ — now she’s demanding federal help over border crisis

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has heavily criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda and the administration’s overall response to the border crisis.

In February, she condemned what she called Trump’s “charade of border fear-mongering” and announced she was withdrawing most of the New Mexico National Guard troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in her state.

“I reject the federal contention that there exists an overwhelming national security crisis at the Southern border,” Lujan Grisham said, according to NPR.

Her comments came just more than one week before Trump declared a national emergency in response to the overwhelming migrant crisis at the border.

But now, more than three months after her public campaign of opposition against the Trump administration, Lujan Grisham is seeking the federal government’s assistance to manage the impacts of the border crisis on New Mexico. – READ MORE