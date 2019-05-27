Camping World CEO: U.S. Flag ‘Not Coming Down’

Every year, Memorial Day reminds us of the strength and honor of the men and women who lost their lives in battle. That attitude clearly influenced Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis’ thoughts as he vowed earlier this week to never let the American flag come down under his watch amid his current legal battle.

“As I told the city ,” he remarked, “it’s not coming down under any circumstance.” He said flying it is part of his “DNA.”

Lemonis responded to complaints from Statesville, North Carolina, that evolved into a lawsuit against his company over what the city called a “gigantic” flag. The city accused his local store of violating an ordinance by flying an American flag deemed too large, and cited concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

While the dispute over Lemonis’ flag was based on the premise that it broke the city’s standards, it was a subtle extension of the left’s hatred of the flag and what it stands for. – READ MORE