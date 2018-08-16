SARA CARTER: New Bruce Ohr Texts Show Dossier Author Steele Panicking Over Comey Testimony ‘Hope Firewalls Will Hold’

Investigative Reporter Sara Carter Exclusively Obtained New Bruce Ohr Text Messages From A Congressional Source Showing Dossier Author Christopher Steele Panicking Two Days Before James Comey’s March 2017 Testimony.

Sara Carter reported: In the text, Steele writes Ohr, “Hi! Just wondering if you had any news? Obviously, we’re a bit apprehensive given scheduled appearance at Congress on Monday. Hoping that important firewalls will hold. Many thanks.”

Ohr writes back later that day, saying “Sorry, no new news. I believe my earlier information is still accurate. I will let you know immediately if there is any change.”

It is not certain, based on the limited communications obtained by Congress between the pair, what Ohr was referring to when he discussed “earlier information” that he delivered to Steele.

The exchange raises questions, according to a government source who asked, “What did Steele mean by important firewalls before Comey testimony? And what did Ohr mean by earlier information he provided?” The source noted that the ‘firewall’ statement seemed raise similar questions posed by lawmakers after (now-fired) FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok sent the infamous “insurance policy” texts to his paramour, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page. – READ MORE

Via Sara Carter:

Several congressional sources told SaraACarter.com that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) is preparing to depose Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson, the founder of the embattled research firm Fusion GPS. The judiciary committee is also planning to depose the former General Counsel for the FBI Jim Baker, who was demoted from his position for allegedly leaking sensitive information to the media. Lawmakers also plan to question Sally Moyer, Jonathan Moffa, and George Toscas. All these interviews will be conducted behind closed doors, the congressional officials noted.

Jordan, who has been at the forefront of the congressional investigations, said the interviews are an essential step in understanding the role of the Justice Department in the FBI’s handling of the case against members of the Trump campaign. The interviews will also shed light on Ohr’s seemingly close relationship with Steele, who was hired by Fusion GPS to compile the unverified dossier on Trump in 2016. Steele was dismissed from his role as an informant for the FBI in November 2016 for violating his agreement to not share information with the media.

“The latest emails between Ohr, Steele, and Simpson have a few key takeaways: First, how friendly they all are, including Ohr’s wife, who was working for Simpson,” said Jordan, who added that based on the emails, Skype calls and texts the threesome was in communication dozens of times. “I think he’s a key guy that we just have to depose for questioning.” – READ MORE