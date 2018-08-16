‘HE IS SICK’: Doctor orders Biden to limit travel; will miss Dem Day at Illinois State Fair

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 75-year-old rumored Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, is won’t be campaigning as planned for Democrats in Illinois because of “doctor’s orders” to limit travel.

Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association President Doug House announced Tuesday night that Biden will not attend the Illinois State Fair’s Democrat Day on Thursday to stump for gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, just days after organizers expanded the event to accommodate more people.

“Everyone who knows Vice President Biden knows that he gives our party and our country his all, but unfortunately he is sick and is under doctor’s orders not to travel,” House said in a statement published by CapitolFax.com.

“The cancellation is of course disappointing, but it is clear that the circumstances are simply unavoidable. We all hope he gets well soon and I’m sure he’ll be back campaigning for Democrats in Illinois and across the country in no time,” he said. – READ MORE

While the polling among Democrats doesn’t look great for a not “fresh face” like Joe Biden’s, he’s been steadily making the kinds of moves that signal he’s gearing up for yet another presidential run.

A new initiative launched by the Biden Foundation has stirred up more conjecture that “Crazy Joe” believes he’s got what it takes to take down Trump. On Tuesday, Biden announced his new “As You Are” campaign, which promotes acceptance for LGBTQ youth.

“Stories have power,” the campaign’s website explains. “In the past decade, we’ve seen storytelling drive nationwide progress for LGBTQ equality. But far too many LGBTQ people—especially those under 25—still face rejection from the people closest to them. So we’re inviting you to help us change that. Share your story with us. Let’s work together to make the world better for LGBTQ young people. No matter your background, you deserve to be safe and affirmed #AsYouAre.”

“I’m so proud to announce the Biden Foundation has launched this campaign,” Biden said in a news release. “We’ll use our resources to highlight the harms of family rejection — and lift up research, best practices, and personal stories to powerfully show the significant value of family acceptance.” In a tweet, Biden said “LGBTQ young people should never have to face rejection from those who love them.”- READ MORE