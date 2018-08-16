Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’ (VIDEO)

Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Daily Mail editor Piers Morgan, who appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” with both Manigault-Newman and Trump.

He described behavior that he said should make any serious discussion of the ousted Trump adviser’s book irrelevant.

In a behind-the-scenes encounter Carlson described as Morgan’s “me too moment,” the former CNN host said Manigault-Newman attempted to spark a sexual affair between the two in hopes of cashing in on the ensuing media attention.

“Her first gambit to me, day one, first challenge, she sidles up to me,” he said. “I’ve never even met this woman and she says to me, ‘We should have a showmance.’” – READ MORE

Former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman has been leaking excerpts of secretly recorded conversations from her time working at the White House, which has whetted the appetite of the media and every other critic of President Donald Trump who are hoping for a bombshell revelation that will help damage the president.

But according to Politico, an unnamed source who claims to have listened to the tapes says they do not contain any bombshell about the president or his family.

However, the tapes have succeeded in creating a tense atmosphere in the White House, where employees are wondering what, if any, embarrassing tidbit might emerge.

“People are terrified,” one former Trump aide told Politico about the tapes. “Absolutely terrified.”

Manigault Newman was fired from her White House job as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in December. A Politico report at the time claimed the former “Apprentice” reality star was dismissed for “using the White House car service as an office pickup and drop-off service, something strictly forbidden by the federal government, according to three administration officials.” – READ MORE