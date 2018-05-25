Trump Moves Forward On Defunding Planned Parenthood

President Trump and his administration are moving forward with cutting off taxpayer funds to Planned Parenthood, which performs hundreds of thousands of abortions each year.

This week, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a new regulation that will cut off $50 million in taxpayer money to the organization — although Planned Parenthood will still haul in nearly half a billion dollars.

The regulation actually clarifies a rule long in place.

“Section 1008 of the Act contains the following prohibition, which has not been altered since it was enacted in 1970: None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning,” says the rule.

“The Conference Report described the intent of this provision as follows: It is, and has been, the intent of both Houses that funds authorized under this legislation be used only to support preventive family planning services, population research, infertility services and other related medical, information, and educational activities. The conferees have adopted the language contained in section 1008, which prohibits the use of such funds for abortion, in order to make clear this intent.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1