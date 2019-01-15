Sanders to introduce bill that would raise federal minimum wage to $15

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday he will introduce a bill this week that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In a Twitter post, Sanders said the current rate of $7.25 per hour is “a starvation wage” and that he intends to change it.

“If you work 40 hours a week, you should not live in poverty,” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders introduced similar legislation in 2017. That bill, as well as the forthcoming one, called for the federal minimum wage to gradually increase to $15 an hour by 2024 in an effort to lessen the impact on the overall economy. – READ MORE