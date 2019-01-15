Trump’s AG pick William Barr says it is ‘vitally important’ that Mueller’s Russia investigation continue

President Trump’s nominee for attorney general plans to tell senators at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that “it is vitally important” that Special Counsel Robert Mueller be able to continue his Russia investigation.

According to a transcript of his prepared remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee, William Barr apparently tries to appease the concerns of Democratic lawmakers about his views on Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

“I believe it is in the best interest of everyone – the President, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people – that this matter be resolved by allowing the Special Counsel to complete his work,” Barr said, according to the transcript. “The country needs a credible resolution of these issues. If confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation.”

The transcript continues: “I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision.”

This is the second time that Barr will face Senate questioning as part of the attorney general confirmation process. He previously was attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush.