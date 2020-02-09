Sanders: The United States Is a ‘Racist Society’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Friday said the United States has a “racist society from top to bottom” on everything from health care to criminal justice to education.

“We have a racist society from top to bottom impacting health care, housing, criminal justice, education, you name it. And clearly this is an issue that must be dealt with,” Sanders said during the debate hosted by ABC News. “But in terms of criminal justice, what we have got to do is understand the system is broken—is racist. We invest in our young people in jobs and education, not more jails and more incarceration.” – READ MORE