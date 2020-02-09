‘It was all bulls**t’: Trump hits Romney, Democrats, and Russia probe in post-acquittal victory speech (VIDEO)

A jovial President Donald Trump took a post-impeachment victory lap Thursday, after his Wednesday impeachment acquittal in the Senate, in a lengthy White House speech that praised his Republican allies while excoriating Democrats and GOP Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and derided the Russia probe in fairly explicit terms.

“This is really not a news conference, it’s not a speech, it’s not anything, it’s just we’re sort of — it’s a celebration, because we have something that just worked out,” Trump told the audience. “We went through hell unfairly.”

Trump on national TV: “We were treated unbelievably unfairly. You have to understand, we first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’. It was all bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/WKGsCk4D0C — Axios (@axios) February 6, 2020

During his remarks, Trump also took aim at other previous attempts to undermine his presidency, including the Russia probe and the related Mueller report.

“We’ve been going through this now for over three years,” Trump said. “It was evil. It was corrupt. It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars, and this should never, ever happen to another president, ever. I don’t know that other presidents would have been able to take it. Some people said no, they wouldn’t have. But I can tell you, at a minimum, you have to focus on this, because it can get away very quickly, no matter who you have with you.” – READ MORE