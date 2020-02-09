Top Democrat Strategist James Carville On 2020 Elections: ‘We’re Losing Our Damn Minds’, People ‘Don’t Want To Hear This S**t’

James Carville, a former top adviser to President Clinton, laid out a scathing critique of his party, arguing that it drifted way too far to the left and was on the way to failure as a result of pushing extreme policy ideas.

“We just had an election in 2018. We did great. We talked about everything we needed to talk about and we won,” he said in a Vox interview published on Friday. “And now it’s like we’re losing our damn minds. Someone’s got to step their game up here.”

Carville added that he considered himself a “liberal” rather than a centrist — but Democrats went too far even for him.

“They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen,” he said when asked if the party moved too far left.

His comments came just after another interview in which he said he was “scared to death” after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., netted a large portion of the vote in Iowa’s caucuses.

According to Carville, both Sanders and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were pushing “stupid” ideas about higher education.

"Democrats talking about free college tuition or debt forgiveness. I'm not here to debate the idea. What I can tell you is that people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don't want to hear this s–t. And you saw Warren confronted by an angry voter over this. It's just not a winning message," he said.