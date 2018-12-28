Meadows on CNN: ‘We could be in for a very long-term shutdown’

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Thursday that the government “could be in for a very long-term shutdown.”

Meadows, who made the comments on CNN’s “The Lead,” said negotiations “have not progressed” in recent days.

“And it really comes down to this. Democrats are dug in that there’s not going to be any money for the wall. We passed obviously $5.7 billion out of the House. … The president has put forth a number of different proposals with [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer [D-N.Y.] and [House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] that have really fallen on deaf ears,” Meadows said.

“So at this point, it looks like we could be in for a very long-term shutdown,” he added.

The federal government has been in a partial shutdown since late last week, spurred by disagreements between lawmakers over President Trump’s demand for $5 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border. – READ MORE