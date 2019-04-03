Sanders team denies pushing Biden accuser story, as Biden backer says former VP is ‘ready to kill Bernie’

Members of Joe Biden’s inner circle are becoming increasingly convinced the Bernie Sanders’ campaign is behind at least one of the explosive accusations of physical misconduct recently leveled against the former vice president — and, in the words of one prominent backer, Biden is now “ready to kill Bernie.”

In an article on Friday, former Nevada lieutenant governor candidate Lucy Flores accused Biden of inappropriate sexual conduct during a 2014 campaign event, saying Biden “plant[ed] a big slow kiss on the back of my head.”

Flores endorsed Sanders in a 2016 Facebook post, served on the board of the Sanders-aligned Our Revolution group, and campaigned publicly on his behalf. She has also appeared at a rally for Democratic presidential contender Beto O’Rourke.

Biden has strongly denied acting inappropriately around women. And in a dramatic, tension-raising moment, a top Democratic source openly told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that Biden’s team thinks the story, which was followed by another similar account from a Connecticut woman, was “coming out of Bernie world.” – READ MORE