Chris Matthews Warns Trump Could Be Re-Elected in a Landslide

Chris Matthews, the host of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” has a different feeling running down his leg these days — one of dread.

Matthews warned the Democrat Party that it is being pulled so far to the Left by freshman congresswomen and radical socialists that President Donald Trump could win re-election by a landslide.

Following a rundown of today’s progressive agenda — such extreme measures as abolishing the electoral college, supporting late-term or post-birth abortions, and advocating for open borders — Matthews wondered how it would play out with voters in key swing states.

He then foresaw gloom and doom for the party, just as in 1972, when “the party went hard to the Left” with Democrat nominee George McGovern.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves … The convention was giddy with excitement even if not that well organized,” he recalled, right up until “the Democrats lost 49 states that year to Richard Nixon, who not only carried the electoral college, losing only Massachusetts and D.C., but 60 percent of the popular vote.” – READ MORE