HYPOCRISY: Ocasio-Cortez Again Holds Democrats And Republicans To Different Standards

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has repeatedly demonstrated that she is only interested in engaging in hyperpartisan games — in which she holds Democrats and Republicans to completely different standards — and that the ideas she supposedly believes in should apply to everyone except her.

The 29-year-old former bartender attacked Trump administration officials on Tuesday for allegedly using WhatsApp to communicate with foreign leaders.

“Every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we are putting hundreds if not potentially thousands of Americans at risk. I mean, really, what is next, putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs?!” Ocasio-Cortez said as she made a spectacle during a congressional hearing. “This is ridiculous.”

Shortly after the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez was on Twitter defending traitor Chelsea Manning for being a “whistleblower,” despite the fact that Manning put the lives of American soldiers at risk when Manning committed the “largest breach of classified information in U.S. history.” – READ MORE