Salt Lake City Mayor: We Will Not Cooperate with ICE Raids

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced Saturday evening the city would not cooperate with federal immigration officers attempting to carry out ICE raids to enforce federal immigration laws.
Biskupski tweeted Saturday evening Salt Lake City’s police department will not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers:
Federal immigration agents with ICE were expected to carry out deportation raids in several cities across the U.S. with high populations of illegal aliens, KUTV reported. – READ MORE