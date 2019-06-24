Salt Lake City Mayor: We Will Not Cooperate with ICE Raids

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced Saturday evening the city would not cooperate with federal immigration officers attempting to carry out ICE raids to enforce federal immigration laws.

Biskupski tweeted Saturday evening Salt Lake City’s police department will not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers:

Yes, Carla, I have directed SLC’s Chief not to cooperate with ICE during immigration ops. SLCPD doesn’t inquire about immigration status. — Mayor J. Biskupski (@slcmayor) June 23, 2019

Federal immigration agents with ICE were expected to carry out deportation raids in several cities across the U.S. with high populations of illegal aliens, KUTV reported. – READ MORE